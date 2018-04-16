Beyonce may have given Coachella-goers a treat in the form of a Destiny’s Child reunion, but Cardi B just did what Queen Bey wasn’t able to do last year — and that’s perform while pregnant!



Cardi B, 25, certainly didn’t let her growing baby bump get in the way of her performing at Coachella this year — her first time ever on stage at the annual California music festival. But that’s not to say her pregnancy didn’t affect her. At one point on Sunday evening, April 15, Cardi B told the crowd, “I’m running out of breath. You know my pregnant ass. I need some friends to help me out.” So she brought G-Eazy out on stage, and they performed his song, “No Limit” before she spit out some more verses, as dancers gyrated on poles behind her. Heck, Cardi B was also seen twerking all over the stage, so she definitely joined in on the fun, despite having a bun in her oven.

Later during her set, Cardi B took off her white jacket, revealing her growing baby bump under a tight white outfit. She then went on to addressing her recent success, telling the audience, “Let me tell you something. When God put you somewhere, he’s the only one who can take you out.” Preach, girl! Preach.

A duet of “She Bad” with YG came soon thereafter, when Cardi B kept repeating “my ass” and quipped, “And that’s how I got pregnant, y’all. Just like that.” Other celebs who joined her for surprise cameos included 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, and Kehlani. Cardi B performed a number of songs from her new album, Invasion of Privacy, just one week after confirming her pregnancy while serving as the musical guest during the April 7 episode of Saturday Night Live.

To watch Cardi B’s Coachella performance, click on the video above!