Cara Delevingne Slammed For Gushing Over Beyonce’s Coachella Set After Festival Boycott

Cara Delevingne is receiving some heat for praising Beyonce’s Coachella performance after previously stating she’d boycott the festival! Check out Cara’s response to the backlash here!

Cara Delevingne, 25, was like most of us after watching the musical masterpiece we now call Beychella — speechless, moved and inspired. “I am speechless,” Cara wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to her love of Beyonce‘s epic Coachella set. “That performance made me burst into tears and sent shivers down my spine. Especially the Destiny’s child reunion. ICONIC is an understatement. Thank you for inspiring so many and for lifting each other up.” However, some fans thought that her praise was a little hypocritical considering the fact that the model has openly boycotting the festival. Cara has refused to go to Coachella over the owner’s previous donations to anti-LGBT groups through his company , which he later claimed he was unaware of.

One person wrote in the comments of Cara’s Instagram post, “[B’ut your support her going to a place you dont support? Its okay if she goes and makes a profit off of it? If it was the other way around you would boycot em.” Another wrote, “Look up the Definition of hypocrite. It would be like looking in the mirror.” One commenter believed that her Instagram post actually helped Coachella: “You know that sharing this makes coachella more powerful? So in this way you are supporting something you shamed. Coachella should just be ignored. We need consistency, not just words.”

In response to all this backlash, Cara claimed that her love of Beyonce and her hatred toward Coachella could be mutually exclusive.. “Some people are angry on the fact that I posted about my anger towards the owner of Coachella and then about Beyonce,” Cara wrote in a statement. “My hashtag was #Nochella. I still refuse to go to a festival that is owned by someone who is anti lgbt and pro gun. I am allowed to shame that man and the festival and show my appreciation of an artist at the same time. Just because I love Beyonce doesn’t mean I now love Coachella. I still wouldn’t go. And I will let nothing get in the way of me showing my love or hate for something. Don’t let anyone come between you and your truth.”