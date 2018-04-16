BTS Announces New Album Release Date & Fans Are Freaking Out: When Is It Coming & More

Get ready BTS Army, because the K-Pop band has just announced they’re dropping a brand new album. We’ve got all the details on when it’s coming how fans are losing it.

Christmas just came early for BTS fans around the world, as the K-Pop sensations revealed on Apr. 16 that they’re going to be dropping their third full length album. Love Yourself: Tear. will drop on May 19, the band announced via their Twitter page. It will be a sequel to 2017’s Love Yourself: Her EP and their first full album since 2016’s Wings. Fans of course absolutely lost it over the news, as the septet’s album is one of the most anticipated releases in all of 2018. According to the band’s official website, members of the BTS Army can pre-order the album staring on April 18.

The pre-orders alone could make it one of the best-selling albums of the years, as when BTS did the pre-order for Love Yourself: Her they had over 1.05 million copies sold before it even dropped! The EP made it all the way to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart and they’ve gained so many more fans worldwide since then.

In 2017 the group really broke big in the U.S. The guys made an adorable appearance Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, gave a scorching concert performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and played along with sketches on The Late Late Show with James Corden. They made their big U.S. Awards show debut at the Nov. 2017 AMAs, proving that they had conquered America along with the rest of their worldwide fan base. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook already thrilled fans when they dropped the album Face Yourself on Apr. 4, which featured Japanese versions of hits including “Go Go” and “Best of Me,” as well as the full version of “Don’t Leave Me.

Fans are now completely losing it on Twitter over the news of 15 new BTS tunes on the way:

New ARMYs: IT'S OFFICIAL!!

Welcome to a month of no sleep in fear of the next promo dropping, which leads into 2+ months of no sleep due to music shows, flights, streaming, interviews, random tweets & vlives, and anything else they throw at us.#LoveYourselfTearIsComing@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xjkFSqyr9Q — Peneℓope💜 KINGS ARE COMING (@dailyunnie) April 16, 2018

May is coming

BTS is coming

new songs are coming

the incredible choreography is coming

Cypher 5 is coming

New awards are coming

new merch is coming

the new collaboration is coming#LoveYourselfTearIsComing — acacia (@adoredbts) April 16, 2018

ann ♡‏ @myhoseok_bts I just woke up and I saw all tweets about the upcoming album. AND IM CRYING AND HAPPY. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY HEALTH!!!!

hayley‏ @starIighthobi LISTEN IM NOT READY FOR 15 NEW TRACKS AND THIS IS MY FIRST BTS COMEBACK AND MY DEBIT CARD IS ALREADY SOBBING OH GOD #LoveYourselfTearIsComing