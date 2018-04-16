Brody Jenner Disses Khloe Kardashian Amid Caitlyn Feud: Her Tristan Drama Is ‘A F—ing Mess’

Brody Jenner thinks the whole drama between Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian is a complete fiasco! An eyewitness reportedly saw Brody’s honest reaction!

Brody Jenner, 34, is just as shocked by Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal as all of us are, especially since Khloe Kardashian, 33, gave birth to True Thompson so soon after that wild news dropped. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that Brody labeled the Khloe and Tristan’s situation “a f*cking mess” as he was DJing at Wet Republic’s pool party on Apr. 14 in Las Vegas. The source went on to say that Brody revealed that he barely communicates with any of the Kardashians, but that he “feels terrible for Khloé and that baby.” Same, Brody.

While the name True Thompson might seem a little ironic considering Tristan not being faithful, Kris Jenner, 62, may have revealed the real reason why Khloe settled on the name. Kris recently gushed in an Instagram post, “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family.” So, the true origins of True’s name is clearly a lot more heartwarming than we all first expected.

Meanwhile, Brody recently called out a friend who wanted to get his half-sister Kendall Jenner’s number. After his friend mentioned that he saw Kendall while he was stuck in traffic, he texted Brody, “Bruh I know she is your sister and all but she is so faaackin ridiculously hot– will you text her my bumble profile? Let me marry into the family. We’ve always felt like brothers, let’s make it official.” Of course, Brody had to shut down that dream immediately. He responded, “&&&&&&&& go f**k yourself Adam.”