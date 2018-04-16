Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid: Who Rocked High-Waisted Jeans & A Crop Top Best At Coachella?

Sister, sister! Gigi and Bella were basically twins at Coachella on April 15. See their outfits below!

Twin-sies! Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, wore matching outfits while walking around the Coachella Valley Music Festival on April 15. Both girls wore jeans, nude-colored tops, and gold body chains. They walked around hand in hand, showing off their strong sisterly bond. They both looked so cute in their matching looks! Bella wore a ruffled brown top, Janis High Rise Flare Jeans by Jean Atelier and Timberland Women’s 6-Inch Premium Suede Waterproof Boots in Beige, which are $160. Gigi rocked “mom jeans” with a nude bralette top and black sneakers. She also wore a cool, snakeskin belt.

Gigi rocked her hair in a high, flirty pony, and Bella wore a headband. Their makeup looks were super natural and glowing! The duo watched a pregnant Cardi B perform at the festival. They sat on the ground with friends, eating hot dogs! Models get hungry, too! As they walked to the stage, they stopped to take pictures with fans — they are both so sweet! Of course, they also had a bodyguard in tow, just in case!

Gigi and Bella were both recently on the cover of the March 2018 issue of British VOGUE. “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi said of Bella to the mag. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.” We love their friendship! See more pics from Coachella in the gallery attached above!