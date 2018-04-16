‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Judges Reveal The Final Contestants Who’ve Made The Top 14

The competition is heating up! The 12 contestants left are vying for a spot in the top 14. Who will make it? Read our live blog of the April 16 episode of ‘American Idol’ now!

The judges are going to narrow it down to the top 14, but they have to see 12 more celebrity duets! First up is Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Bebe Rexha, who are singing her song “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line. This song is a great choice for Caleb. It allows him to flex his country muscles while having a little bit of fun with the song’s pop vibe. After the performance, Bebe gives Caleb a kiss on the cheek, and he can’t help but blush! The judges really love how Caleb kicked things off. Lionel gushes that “everything” about Caleb’s performance was “just fantastic!”

Ada Vox is next and she’s paired with the incredible Lea Michele. They’re singing “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. Lea is the perfect celebrity mentor for Ada. Their duet is nothing short of fantastic. Their voices are simply perfect together. We all know Lea has amazing pipes, but Ada gives her a run for her money! The judges give Ada and Lea a rightfully earned standing ovation. “A star is born,” Lionel tells Ada. Enough said!

Maddie Poppe and Colbie Caillat, who actually auditioned twice for Idol, team up for a wonderful duet. They sing Colbie’s hit “Bubbly.” The duet is fine, but nothing more. Ada’s a tough act to follow, and Maddie’s performance seems a little safe.

Ron Bultongez sings “Someone to You” with Banners. Yes, this is the song that always plays during American Idol. Ron has so much fun with the performance. Lionel loves that Ron was out of his comfort zone during the performance. All in all, the judges are big fans of Ron! Amelia Hammer Harris is singing “Me, Myself & I” alongside Bebe. Amelia holds her own. “I think that you’re a star,” Katy says.

Shannon O’Hara and Cam perform a powerful rendition of “Burning House.” When Shannon hits a high note, Lionel is taken aback. Shannon and Cam really work together in this duet, holding hands almost the entire time. Katy wants to see more of what she just saw from Shannon. That voice is something else!

