‘The Walking Dead’ S8 Finale: Eugene’s Redemption, Maggie’s Betrayal & More Key Moments

Did you miss the season eight finale of ‘The Walking Dead’? We have the five major moments you NEED to know about. Spoilers ahead!

1.) Eugene redeems himself. Yes, really. Finally. Right as the Saviors and Rick’s people are about to go head-to-head, we learn that Eugene stole Gabriel’s bad bullet trick. All of the Saviors, including Negan, were armed with faulty bullets that backfired on them. While most of the Saviors were shot and killed, Negan’s hand was injured. This move by Eugene was truly surprising, and it finally puts him back in the good graces of literally everyone. Well, except maybe Negan.

2.) Rick slit Negan’s throat open. He begged Negan to listen to him for 10 seconds before bashing in his skull like he did Eugene and Abraham, and at the first sign of weakness Rick struck. We watched as Negan’s throat began to bleed and he dropped to his knees before passing out. Rick hesitated for a moment and, quite frankly, so did everyone watching. Is this a dream? A vision? No, it’s very, very real. Negan is now dying on the ground.

3.) Rick betrays Maggie in the worst possible way. Just as we think Negan is done for good, Rick calls out for him to be saved. A few people rush forward to attend to his throat as Maggie immediately protests. No one wanted Negan dead more than Maggie after he killed her husband, Glenn. She screams that they need to make things right, but Michonne holds her back so that Negan’s life can be saved. Unfortunately for Rick, this leads to Maggie, Daryl and Jesus plotting against him and Michonne.

4.) Daryl gives Dwight a free pass. When we flash forward a little bit, we watch as Daryl drives Dwight out into the middle of the woods. Dwight tells Daryl he knows why he’s there — to die. Instead of death, Dwight gets car keys and the right to live. Daryl tells him to go find his wife, Sherry, and to never, ever come back to them.

5.) Morgan decides to leave again. After watching Rick and Negan’s war come to an end before his very eyes, Morgan knows it’s time for him to go. He goes to visit Jadis at the dump and tells her Rick has invited her to come and live inside the community. When she agrees to go, Morgan reveals he’s going to be staying there for a while so he can be alone. This is his segue into leaving The Walking Dead and joining Fear the Walking Dead.

In closing, Negan’s still alive but being held hostage, Rick’s people are turning on him, and Carl’s future is officially the present. Plus, Dwight’s gone, Morgan’s gone, and all of the communities — Alexandria, The Hilltop, The Kingdom, Oceanside, and The Sanctuary — are now working together as one. See you when season nine returns in the fall of 2018!