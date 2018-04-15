Tyga & Iggy Azalea Hold Hands At Coachella In Surprise Flirtation: Are They A New Couple?

We know Kylie Jenner has moved on from Tyga with Travis Scott, but it looks like Tyga might have someone new in his life too! He was spotted with Iggy Azalea at the SAME party where his ex was!

Are Tyga and Iggy Azalea dating? The pair arrived hand in hand to the TAO x Revolve – Desert Nights party presented by Palms Casino Resort and Puma together in Palm Springs, California, on April 13, according to Entertainment Tonight. Not only did the rumored new couple arrive holding hands, the two rappers were also reportedly hanging out in front of the DJ booth together for the majority of the event. Check out a pic of their suggestive Coachella hangout below!

The “Fancy” singer wore an orange Fendi dress to the party and spent the night with Tyga and rapper Wong G, who posted a group photo to his Instagram story of himself with Tyga, Iggy, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima. He also shared a video of the “Rack City” singer standing close to Iggy while watching The Weeknd perform at Coachella.

But Tyga wasn’t the only one at this party — his ex Kylie Jenner was also spotted there with her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott! The lip-kit mogul and her rapper beau spent their time at the party with Kourtney and Younes, as well as Jordyn Woods, Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj and Quavo, among others. Well, if you’re going to show up to a party with an ex, it’s better to go to it with someone you might be dating. We reported earlier how Tyga was secretly planning to make an “accidental” meet-up with Kylie happen at Coachella, and it looks like he got his wish!

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Iggy Azalea, Tyga, and Kylie Jenner.