Sofia Richie Steps In For Mom Duties With Scott While Kourtney Parties At Coachella With Younes

While Kourtney Kardashian is off at Coachella with Younes Bendjima, someone has to stay with the kids! Scott Disick enlisted the help of Sofia Richie to watch Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sometimes parents need to make sacrifices, and apparently this weekend is Scott Disick‘s turn to do that. The 34-year-old reality star skipped out on Coachella so that he could take care of his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children while she’s off at the music festival with Younes Bendjima, 24. But at least it looks like Scott had some help with his dad duties! Sofia Richie, 19, was photographed spending time with her boyfriend and his kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

The five-some were spotted leaving a toy store in Malibu on April 14. Sofia looked to be fitting right in, wearing a white t-shirt and black and white striped pants. Penelope was rocking a very similar outfit except her striped pants also had pandas on them. Mason and Reign were also sporting white t-shirts, and Scott almost nailed the group aesthetic in a light beige t-shirt and cargo shorts.

The outing appeared to be a sweet bonding experience for the couple and Scott’s children. Meanwhile Kourtney seemed to be having a great time of her own in Indio, Calif. After being in the delivery room earlier this week as her sister Khloe Kardashian gave birth, the mom-of-three headed out west to meet up with her boyfriend, her younger sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott. The four of them then went to the music festival together and even hosted a party together on April 13. The event coincided with the lip-kit mogul revealing that Kylie Cosmetics will soon be launching a Kourt collection! We hope Kourtney continues to have a great time as the first weekend of Coachella creeps to an end! Don’t worry girl, Scott’s got the kids!