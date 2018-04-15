Rachel Platten Forgets The Words To The National Anthem & Has To Start Over Twice

Oops! Rachel Platten experienced a singer’s worst nightmare when she forgot the lyrics to the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at the National Women’s Soccer League match on April 14. Watch the cringeworthy moment!

Rachel Platten‘s performance didn’t go as planned when the Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars faced off at the NWSL match on April 14. The singer, 36, couldn’t remember the lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” and had to start over multiple times before she was able to get it right. After Platten messed up the first time, the camera panned to the players on field, as well as fans, who couldn’t contain their laughter. Watch the cringeworthy moment above!

The singer, who’s best known for her powerful anthem, “Fight Song” managed to get the pre-game performance under control, although it was evident that she was pretty embarrassed. She was dressed in a cheetah-print coat with a white sweater underneath when she took the field, with her hair beautifully curled.

Platter quickly became the topic of conversation on Twitter when her “National Anthem” mishap went viral. Fans were quick to poke fun at the singer, with one person calling her performance “truly painful” to watch. “Oh say can you see, by the STARS early light…” -Rachel Platten on her third and final try singing the national anthem at Rio Tinto,” another person wrote.

“Too bad Rachel Platten doesn’t know the words to our National Anthem. So sad America,” one fan tweeted, adding, “Great game tho.” Another Twitter user even used the hashtag “American Horror Story”.

While many fans were harsh critics of Platten’s mistake, other fans tweeted that they felt bad for her.

Rachel Platten messes up the national anthem not once, not twice but 3 times!! — Cristal (@Cristalpebs16) April 14, 2018