Nicole Kidman Looks Gorgeous In Gold On The ACM Awards Red Carpet

Keith Urban has four nominations at the 2018 ACM Awards, and Nicole Kidman just showed up to support him! She looked STUNNING in a sequined gold gown. See her red carpet look here!

Nicole Kidman, 50, has arrived at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, and she looked stunning, as always! The Big Little Lies actress graced the red carpet in a custom gold sequined long-sleeved Michael Kors Collection gown. Instead of adorning her neck with a chain, her dress featured a turtleneck that added a cool element to her look. She did however accessorize by wearing diamond rings on both hands. She kept her hair up, but left a few of the front pieces out.

Of course, Kidman isn’t a country star, but her husband of 12 years, Keith Urban, is. The couple are mainstays on every red carpet, whether it’s the Oscars, the Golden Globes, or yes, the ACMs. Urban is nominated for four different awards this year, so it’s certainly a big night for him. He’s up for the honors of Song of the Year for “Female,” and Vocal Event of the Year for his collaboration with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter.” The country crooner is also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year nominees, as well Entertainer of the Year.

Kidman will also get the pleasure of watching her beau show off his vocal chops. During the show, Urban is set to perform a duet with Julia Michaels. We can’t wait for him to take the stage! In the meantime, click through the gallery above to see more of the best dressed stars at the ACM Awards!