Miranda Lambert Sets The ACMs Stage On Fire With ‘Keeper Of The Flame’ Performance

Miranda Lambert is on fire at the ACMs! After she broke the record for most ACMs wins in history, Miranda put on a fierce and fiery performance of her hit, ‘Keeper of the Flame!’

Miranda Lambert, 34, is the “Keeper of the Flame” after she took home her 30th awards at the Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 15, breaking the record for most wins in history, previously held by Brooks & Dunn. After she took home the ACM for Song of the Year for her hit, “Tin Man” — Miranda hit the stage to perform “Keeper of the Flame” off her current double album The Weight of These Wings.

Lambert’s also up for two other awards tonight — Video of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. And, there’s a lot riding on one award in particular. If she takes home the ACM win for Female Vocalist of the Year, Lambert will break her own record, winning the title nine consecutive times. She also stunned on the ACM awards red carpet in a red sequin dress.

Miranda’s ACM’s performance came after she and boyfriend, singer, Anderson East split just before the awards show. She walked the red carpet solo on Sunday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand. The singers called it quits after two years of dating, Us Weekly learned on April 7. “They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there,” a source close to the country singer told the site.

While a breakup is almost always tough, Miranda’s got a jam-packed schedule these days, which will keep her mind off things. Not only is she in the studio working on new projects, but Miranda just wrapped up her 2018 Livin Like Hippies Tour. She’ll be hitting the road this summer with Little Big Town.