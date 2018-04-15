Miranda Lambert Confirms Breakup By Attending ACMs Solo & She Looks Hotter Than Ever

After her split from Anderson East, Miranda Lambert walked her first post-breakup red carpet at the ACM Awards — and she looked like straight FIRE!

Miranda Lambert is a single woman for the first time in more than a year, but she was all smiles when she attended the ACM Awards without a man on her arm April 15. The country singer and her boyfriend, Anderson East, ended their relationship earlier this year, so Miranda attended the event solo. Anderson has become a staple at Miranda’s side during country music awards shows over the last two years, but she proved that she’s doing just fine without him this time! Miranda looked absolutely flawless in her form-fitting red dress, with her hair styled to the side in loose waves. Who needs a man, right!? Miranda has yet to comment on the split, but this solo appearance seems to be her way of letting us know that it’s the real deal.

It was actually at the ACM Awards in 2016 when Miranda and Anderson made their official debut as a couple, four months after reports of their romance first broke. They also attended the ACM Awards together in 2017, as well as the CMA Awards in both 2016 and 2017. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last, and they split in the beginning months of 2018. Busy schedules and a lot of time spent apart took a toll on Miranda and Anderson, but there’s still a chance they could “potentially end up back together” because the “love is still there,” according to Us Weekly.

The ACMs are a big night for Miranda — she’s nominated for three big awards: Female Vocalist of the Year, which she’s taken home at the last seven ACM Awards, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Plus, she’s taking the stage and performing at the show, as well! She won’t even have time to think about the fact that Anderson isn’t by her side, right?!

Miranda just wrapped up her 2018 Livin Like Hippies Tour, and this summer, she’ll be hitting the road with Little Big Town. Things are certainly busy in her life these days!