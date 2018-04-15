Mel B Suffers Nip Slip In Tiny Bikini — See Pic Of Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Well, that wasn’t supposed to happen! Mel B suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while taking a swim on April 13! She gave onlookers a full frontal nip slip. — See it here!

Mel B, 42, showed off more than she bargained for while catching some R&R in Desert Hot Springs, California. The Spice Girls singer took a dip in the pool and when she came up from under the water her purple bikini top almost didn’t come with her! Mel’s right breast spilled out of her top, where onlookers got a full frontal of her right nipple on Friday afternoon [April 13]. See the malfunction below!

Despite her unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, Mel still stunned in her patterned two-piece alongside her friend and hairdresser Gary Madatyan. She showed off her washboard abs and her toned arms and legs while catching some rays. Mel even gave us Spice Girls vibes with her hair styled in two top knots, similar to her 90’s look. Adding to her sizzling pool day, Mel even walked around in open-toe stilettos, which matched her swimsuit, and a vibrant, fringed kimono.

Her unexpected nip slip comes just days after it was revealed that she is planning to write a tell-all book about her marriage with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. Mel who has reportedly inked a deal with Hardie Grant, has agreed to write a follow-up to her 2003 memoir, Catching A Fire, in light of her highly publicized divorce, according to The Bookseller. The book— reportedly titled Brutally Honest — will also highlight her childhood, to her days with the Spice Girls and her recent career, as reported by the site. It’s slated to be released in November 2018.

Mel and Belafonte, who wed in 2007 after just a few months of dating, split in 2017. Mel, whose real name is Melanie Brown, filed for divorce on March 20, citing “irreconcilable differences” and a request for joint custody of her 5-year-old daughter, Madison. However, their split has been anything but amicable.

Mel later obtained a restraining order against Belafonte on April 3, where she alleged in court documents that he had been physically and verbally abusive throughout their marriage, starting in 2007. A judge later issued a separate order on April 7 prohibiting Belafonte from releasing any photos, videos or other sexually explicit material involving Mel.