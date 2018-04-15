Maren Morris Sizzles With Super Sexy Performance Of ‘Rich’ At ACMs

Slay, girl, slay! Maren Morris took the 2018 ACM Awards to new heights with an electrifying performance of her song ‘Rich.’ She just turned up the heat big time!

When Maren Morris, 28, hits the stage, you know it’s going to be one fun performance. The 28-year-old performed “Rich” early on during the ACM Awards, and it was by far the sexiest performance of the night. She was sitting on a huge marquee with the words “rich” when the cameras panned to her. She had the whole place on their feet with her red-hot performance.

You know what else was red-hot during her performance? Her outfit! She wore a strapless dress on the red carpet and donned a low-cut gold dress to sing “Rich.” The cleavage-baring gown also featured a thigh-high slit! Yas, girl! Maren just stole the show, but did we expect anything less from her?!

Maren is up for a number of ACMs this year, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year. She’s tied with fellow country queen Miranda Lambert with four nominations. Maren won her very first ACM Award last year for New Female Vocalist of the Year. Since then, she has shot to superstardom and become one of the biggest stars in country music!

This has been a really exciting year for Maren. Not only has she been opening for One Direction’s Niall Horan on his Flicker world tour, her song “The Middle” with Zedd and Gray has topped the charts since its debut in 2018! To top it all off, she married her longtime love Ryan Hurd in March 2018 in Nashville! Well, she can add her ACMs performance to her list of incredible things to happen in 2018!