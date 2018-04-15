Khloe Kardashian Won’t Dump Tristan Thompson: Why She’s Buying His Cheating Denials

Tristan Thompson has been trying to convince Khloe Kardashian that those cheating videos aren’t what they look like, and unfortunately we’re hearing that she’s believing him.

Just mere days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a healthy baby girl, videos of Tristan Thompson kissing and motorboating other women leaked online. While the entire Twitterverse is calling for the reality star to dump her boyfriend, it looks like Tristan was able to weasel his way out of trouble. “Khloe has basically bought Tristan’s story and excuses hook line and sinker, and right now she has no intention of leaving him at all,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan insists he was set up, and that things aren’t as they seem. He insists that he loves Khloe — she’s the only woman he wants and that he would never cheat on her. Khloe is choosing to believe him — for now at least — and she’s made it clear to her sisters that it’s up to her what she does, and not their decision.”

But the new mom’s forgiveness is at least partially due to looking out for her precious newborn. “Having a baby has always been Khloe’s dream, and she is determined not to let anything ruin it,” our insider added. “Their little girl is absolutely beautiful, and Khloe is filled with love for her, and for Tristan, so she’s giving him the benefit of the doubt for the sake of their new family.”

At the end of the day, it is Khloe’s decision whether she keeps her relationship going, but no matter what she chooses, we’re happy that she’s finally fulfilled her wish of becoming a mom. She definitely seems to be enjoying it! As previously reported, she was “overcome with love and joy” for her little girl, a source told People about the gorgeous child . “Her daughter is very cute with lots of black hair,” the insider added. Aw! We can’t wait to see a photo of her!

