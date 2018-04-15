Kanye West Posts Tribute To Lamar Odom: Is He Dissing Tristan Thompson For Cheating On Khloe?

Is Kanye West throwing shade at Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian? See how he recently raved over her ex, Lamar Odom, here!

Kanye West, 40, seems to be throwing subtle shade at Tristan Thompson, 27, just days after it was revealed that he allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian, 33, with a few different women over the last several months. On April 15, the rapper took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 38, when they walked into MSG together during the Yeezy fashion show on Feb. 11, 2016. It was Lamar’s first public appearance since his nearly fatal drug overdose in Oct. 2015. “My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together,” he tweeted — one of the rapper’s first since returning to Twitter this past week.

Kanye didn’t mention Tristan nor how he allegedly cheated on Khloe, but the timing of this tweet couldn’t be more suspicious. Kanye raving over Khloe’s ex-husband just days after the world discovered Tristan had allegedly cheated on his then-pregnant girlfriend? Hmm… If you ask us, he’s definitely making it clear that he wishes Khloe had given Lamar another chance. Maybe then, she wouldn’t have had to experience the heartbreak Tristan recently put her through. Poor Khloe — our hearts ache for her and her newborn daughter.

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

From what we’ve recently learned — EXCLUSIVELY — Khloe won’t be dumping Tristan, so Kanye may want to pump the breaks on cheerleading for Khloe to take Lamar back. “Right now, she has no intention of leaving [Tristan] at all,” a source told us. Could Kanye persuade her to change her mind? Anything is possible, right?