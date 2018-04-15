Jason Aldean Makes Triumphant Return To Vegas After Shooting & Nails ACMs Performance

Jason Aldean made a return to Las Vegas on April 15, following October’s Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, to give a show-stopping performance at the ACMs.

We can’t even imagine how Jason Aldean, 41, was feeling upon taking the stage at the ACM Awards inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, when he performed “You Make It Easy”. This marked a return to Las Vegas for the country singer, following October’s Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. In case you’re unaware, Jason was on stage when the incident, during which 58 people in the audience were killed, started. And before performing, he talked about what it’d be like to get back to Vegas, following the Oct. 1 incident.

“If we’re going to go back, I think the ACMs are the place to go back and be,” Jason told Taste of Country before the ACMs, “because you’re surrounded by all your friends and artists … You kind of feel like you have a support system there.” While Jason returned to Vegas one week after the incident in order to visit those who were injured, the ACM Awards is the first time many country music stars have returned at all since the shooting. But despite the tragedy, Jason’s choosing to focus on the great memories he’s made in Vegas. “For what happened in October, I’ve also experienced a lot of really high points of my career out there, too,” he said, “so I don’t have all bad memories of Las Vegas.” Watch Jason’s ACMs performance below.

This year, Jason was up for many awards, including Entertainer of the Year. For that category, he was up against Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.