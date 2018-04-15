Jason Aldean & country music’s biggest stars have returned to Las Vegas, some for the first time, since the mass shooting in Oct. 2017. To honor the 58 victims of the massacre, Jason & more are wearing special pins.

During Jason Aldean‘s Route 91 Harvest music festival performance in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock open-fired on the crowd of concert goers, killing 58 and wounding 851. Today, April 15, 2018, Jason returns to Las Vegas for the first time since the massacre, where he hid for his life with his pregnant wife as bullets whizzed past. At the ACM Awards, Jason, along with his wife Brittany Aldean, Thomas Rhett and more are wearing a pin with the number 58 to honor the innocent, country-music loving victims from the massacre. Jason, with the help of Thomas, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, opened the ACM Awards with a tribute to the Las Vegas victims.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Rhett memorialized the dead, writing, “We are thankful to get to be a part of country music. We are thankful we get to live in a country where our voices can be heard. We are hopeful that together we can create a better world for our children. To the many still living with injuries and trauma from that night in Las Vegas, we want to do everything we can to continue to support you-and today we honor you by wearing the number 851.” He continued the chilling post, “To the fans, road families and family members of those who lost someone-we wear this number today-58-to let you know one thing: we have not forgotten you.

We have not forgotten your names.”

Jason opened his ACM rehearsal to survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, allowing them to sit in while he practiced for the show. “What happened here in October, I think, will sort of bond all of us kind of forever,” Jason said in a video on the ACM Awards’ Twitter account. “I think it’s cool to come back and just kind of show people that we’re not gonna be scared. Fear’s not gonna win out. We’re gonna keep doing our thing.” After he went through his set, the survivors were able to spend time with Jason and talk.

The ACM Awards are expected to lead a tribute to the victims during the show, as well.