Jack White’s back, and he proved he’s better than ever in his epic ‘SNL’ performance. Listen to him shred on his new track, ‘Over and Over and Over’ here!

Saturday Night Live just treated fans to a very special performance from Jack White! The legendary rocker, formerly of the White Stripes, Dead Weather, and The Racontours, took the stage to perform “Over and Over and Over” and it was downright badass. Equipped with three mics, a whole lot of distortion, and a full choir to shout the chorus along with him. It was awesome seeing Jack return to the stage after a long hiatus. Not only did he sound just as good as he always has, but he seriously hasn’t aged a day since he first broke onto the scene. Seriously; dude’s 42 years old!

Jack White’s new album, Boarding House Reach, featuring “Over and Over and Over” is out now!