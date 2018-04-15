Hillary Scott Flaunts Post-Baby Curves At ACM Awards Just 2 Months After Birthing Twins

Lady Antebellum’s leading lady, Hillary Scott, looked fabulous on the red carpet at the 2018 ACM Awards only two months after welcoming twin babies!



Hillary Scott, 32, was still basking in that post-baby glow as she strutted down the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday night, April 15. The lead singer of Lady Antebellum hit the red carpet for the very first time since giving birth to twins on January 29! Hillary and her husband, Lady Antebellum’s drummer, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin girls together to kick off the brand new year. How exciting! Before the twins, Hillary and Chris had a daughter together, four-year-old Eisele Kaye Tyrrell.

For the ACM Awards, Hillary picked out a gorgeous white floor-length gown with a pretty floral design on it. The dress clung to Hillary’s sexy curves, with a ruffle trim wrapped around it on an angle. We also love that Hillary opted for a va-va-voom beauty look, with her thick brown hair resting on her bare shoulders in big, sexy waves. To top it off, Hillary rocked a deep red lipstick. The singer was accompanied on the red carpet by her Lady Antebellum bandmates, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley.

The ACM’s is not only Hillary’s first red carpet since giving birth, but it will also be Lady Antebellum’s first performance. Even more exciting? The group is nominated in the Vocal Group category! After this the group will kick off a tour on July 19 in Toronto, Canada. We can’t wait to see the group performing live!