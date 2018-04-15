Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wedding Rehearsal Dinner: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson & More Show Up

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiance Brad Falchuk had their wedding rehearsal dinner in Los Angeles on Apr. 14 and it was quite the star-studded event! Check out all the arrivals who showed up to support the couple here!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, is getting ready to walk down the aisle with Brad Falchuk, 47, and on the night of Apr. 14 she had what is believed to be a wedding rehearsal dinner at the Los Angeles Theatre in downtown L.A. to properly prepare for the big day. The event brought out several of Gwyneth’s close superstar friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, and even a pregnant Kate Hudson.They were all smiles as they attended the black tie event for the couple. From gorgeous dresses to dashing suits, they were all dressed in their best and looked amazing while doing so.

Although there was speculation that the event was actually a surprise wedding, there’s been no confirmation of it yet but as far as we know, Gwyneth and Brad are set to say “I do” very soon! They became engaged in Jan. and this will be the second marriage for both. As many people know, Gwyneth was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin with whom she shares daughter, Apple, and son, Moses. The duo made headlines for announcing that they were consciously uncoupling in 2014.

It’s great to see Gwyneth as happy as can be again! In comparison to her relationship with Chris, Gwyneth has seemed to keep her relationship with Brad out of the spotlight as much as possible. They met on the set of the television series, Glee, which Brad co-created with Ryan Murphy, in 2010. We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if anything else about their nuptials comes up but until then, we wish them all the best with the rest of their lives together!