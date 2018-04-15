Gallery
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wedding Rehearsal Dinner: Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson & More Show Up

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck arrive at a party thrown by Ryan Murphy which was rumored to be their wedding. Gwyneth arrived in a limo looking radiant in a floor length maroon dress closely followed by her fiancé. News surfaced that Glee creator Ryan Murphy was throwing the happy couple an engagement party at the Los Angeles Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Rumors soon began to circulate that this would actually be a surprise wedding for their guests to enjoy. The party had a huge guest list of Gwyneth and Brad's elite Hollywood friends. Amongst others, Steven Spielberg, Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler and Chelsea Handler were all spotted arriving to what looked like a black tie event.
A pregnant Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler arrive to a party held for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck in Los Angeles
Chelsea Handler arrives to a party held for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck rumored to be their wedding in Los Angeles.
Reese Witherspoon and husband arrive to a party held for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck which is rumored to be their weeding in Los Angeles

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiance Brad Falchuk had their wedding rehearsal dinner in Los Angeles on Apr. 14 and it was quite the star-studded event! Check out all the arrivals who showed up to support the couple here!

Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, is getting ready to walk down the aisle with Brad Falchuk, 47, and on the night of Apr. 14 she had what is believed to be a wedding rehearsal dinner at the Los Angeles Theatre in downtown L.A. to properly prepare for the big day. The event brought out several of Gwyneth’s close superstar friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Liv Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, and even a pregnant Kate Hudson.They were all smiles as they attended the black tie event for the couple. From gorgeous dresses to dashing suits, they were all dressed in their best and looked amazing while doing so.

Although there was speculation that the event was actually a surprise wedding, there’s been no confirmation of it yet but as far as we know, Gwyneth and Brad are set to say “I do” very soon! They became engaged in Jan. and this will be the second marriage for both. As many people know, Gwyneth was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin with whom she shares daughter, Apple, and son, Moses. The duo made headlines for announcing that they were consciously uncoupling in 2014.

It’s great to see Gwyneth as happy as can be again! In comparison to her relationship with Chris, Gwyneth has seemed to keep her relationship with Brad out of the spotlight as much as possible. They met on the set of the television series, Glee, which Brad co-created with Ryan Murphy, in 2010. We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if anything else about their nuptials comes up but until then, we wish them all the best with the rest of their lives together!