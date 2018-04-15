Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Look So In Love Sitting Front Row At ACM Awards

Cute couple alert! Blake Shelton had a very special date to the ACM Awards on April 15 — his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani of course! They looked SO cute sitting front row together at the show!

Gwen Stefani was the most supportive girlfriend when she showed up with boyfriend, Blake Shelton, to the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15! Shockingly, this is the FIRST time these two have attended a country music awards show together, despite dating for two and a half years. They decided to skip the red carpet, but cameras flashed to them in the front row right in the beginning of the show. Blake had a huge smile on his face as Reba McEntire poked fun at him in her opening, and Gwen stunned in a dark red dress, with her hair pushed to the side and styled straight.

It’s now been more than two years since Blake and Gwen got together on the set of The Voice after their respective divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale in 2015. Their relationship has been pretty serious since day one, and they’ve had to dodge engagement and baby rumors since day one! The most recent reports surrounding the lovebirds were that they had planned a secret wedding, but Gwen basically confirmed during her interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week that the tabloid rumors weren’t true. However, she did admit that she “thinks” about marrying Blake “all the time.” Awww!

The ACMs are a big night for Blake, as he performed twice during the show (once with Toby Keith and once by himself). He was also nominated for Single Record of the Year for his song “I’ll Name The Dogs.” The country singer already has five ACM Awards to his name.

Meanwhile, Blake’s ex, Miranda, was also at the ACMs, although she walked the red carpet solo after recently splitting from her boyfriend, Anderson East. Let’s hope they can all avoid an awkward run-in!