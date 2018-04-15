Watch
Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha Unite To Perform Top-Charting Hit ‘Meant To Be’ At ACM Awards

Welcome to country music, Bebe! The pop singer shared the ACM Awards stage with Florida Georgia Line for a performance of “Meant To Be!”

I think we can all agree this duo was meant to be! Bebe Rexha joined Florida Georgia Line at the ACM Awards to perform their record-breaking single “Meant To Be!” The always-fashionable duo, new dad Tyler Hubbard rocked a red suit, while Brian Kelley wore a white suit, and both donned 58 pins to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Bebe fit right into the country music lifestyle, backed by a chorus clapping and singing along. The pop singer wore a high-slit silver dress and showed off her incredible vocals! “Meant To Be” went double platinum and spent a lot of time at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, where it’s now at number 2!

Now, this isn’t the first time FGL has been at the top of the charts for a crossover record. The duo got comfortable at the No. 1 spot for their collab with Nelly on the song “Cruise,” which is now a summer anthem. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley also teamed up with the Backstreet Boys at last year’s ACM Awards for a performance of “God, Your Mama and Me,” which was equally as amazing as this year’s! At this year’s ACMs, the pair are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year — a prize they took home in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

