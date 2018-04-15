Happy Birthday, Emma Watson: Celebrate With Her 19 Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks Ever

The gorgeous Emma Watson turns 28 today, April 15. Celebrate her big day with us by looking back at her most stunning red carpet looks EVER!

Happy birthday, Emma Watson! The Harry Potter star turns the big 2-8 on April 15, and we’re honoring her by reminiscing on some of her best red carpet ensembles of all-time. Emma is a red carpet queen at this point — after all, she’s been doing this since she was just a little girl. She proved her expertise on her press tour for Beauty and the Beast in 2017, when she donned gorgeous outfit after gorgeous outfit to premieres, screenings and other events all over the world. From a stunning black jumpsuit that she rocked like a pro to an ethereal white gown and so much more, Emma absolutely nailed every carpet!

Of course, Emma rose to Hollywood fame thanks to her role in all the Harry Potter movies, the first of which premiered in 2001. By the time the final movie came out, Emma was in her early 20s, and had emerged as quite a fashionista. We’ll never forget the stunning dress she wore to the Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere in London — the tulle, ruffled skirt and beaded bodice were a unique combination and fell perfectly on Emma’s tiny frame. The birthday girl showed just how much her style emerged on the Harry Potter carpets over the year, and it was quite a transformation to see!

Click through the gallery above to check out Emma’s best red carpet looks ever! Unfortunately, there may not be many more red carpets in Emma’s near future — after a very busy 2017, she’s not even slated to star in any upcoming movies. So savor these ensembles in the gallery while we wait to see what comes next!