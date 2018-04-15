Dierks Bentley Kisses His Wife Cassidy During ACMs ‘Woman, Amen’ Performance

Amen, indeed! Dierks Bentley busted out a beautiful performance of ‘Woman, Amen’ at the 2018 ACM and capped it all off with a smooch for his fave woman — his wife!

Dierks Bentley chose to perform the the lead single from his upcoming ninth studio album, The Mountain, at the 2018 ACM Awards and it was a real treat for anyone who calls themselves a fan. For one, he sounded incredibly — but we expected that! But after performing in front of montage of portraits of very special women, Dierks ran out into the audience to give a special tribute to the most important woman in his life — his wife, Cassidy Black. He planted a big kiss on her, bringing her into his arms, and proving just how in love they really are! But the moment was interrupted by none other than — LUKE BRYAN?! Boy was trying to get in on the kissing! Can’t say we blame him — just look at Dierks!

The song ‘Woman, Amen’ is a powerful love song dedicated to real women making a difference in the world today. Any one who is familiar with the music video for the song, which dropped on April 10, knows that Dierks took the moment to highlight the amazing work of the Floyd Family, a real-life mother-daughter who are pillars of the Nashville community. And his performance followed suit.

The day before, Dierks teased his performance with a fairly cryptic, shadowy Twitter pic that had fans scratching their heads about what was to come:

Mystery solved now! What a great ACM moment!