Chris Stapleton & Wife Welcome Twin Boys — & Reba Shares The Exciting News At ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton couldn’t be at the 2018 ACM Awards this year for a very important reason — his wife, Morgane, just gave birth to twin boys!

One of the biggest stars in country music, Chris Stapleton, was missing from the 2018 ACM Awards, so he couldn’t take the stage and accept his award for Album of the Year at the show. Luckily, host Reba McEntire was there to step in, and she revealed that Chris had a VERY legitimate excuse for not being in attendance — his wife, Morgane Stapleton, had their twin boys early! The happy couple announced in October 2017 that they were expecting twins, and obviously, Chris stayed back in Nashville with Morgane. The couple got married in 2007 and already have two other children together.

Aside from Album of the Year, Chris is also nominated for the biggest honor of the night at the ACM Awards — Entertainer of the Year! He’s up against Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban. The 40-year-old leads the list of nominations this year, and is also competing for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year and Song of the Year, which he lost to Miranda Lambert for “Tin Man.” OH, and his 40th birthday is the same night as the awards show, April 15. Wow, what a night to celebrate for this guy!

Of course, Chris is no stranger to the ACM Awards. He was only first nominated at the show two years ago in 2016, where he won a whopping FIVE awards: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, New Male Vocalist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. UNREAL! He didn’t take home any awards at the 2017 show, but he’s clearly back and better than ever this year — and has two new cuties to celebrate with!