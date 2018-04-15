Carrie Underwood: Look Back At Her 18 Hottest Performance Looks Ever Ahead Of ACMs Comeback

Carrie Underwood will make her first public appearance in five months at the ACM Awards on April 15, and in honor of her buzzed-about performance, we’re looking back at her hottest onstage outfits of all-time!

It’s taken five months for Carrie Underwood’s face to heal after she fell at her home and needed 40-50 stitches, but she’s finally ready to put herself out there again — and she’ll be doing just that with a performance of her new single “Cry Pretty” at the ACM Awards. Of course, Carrie always looks incredible when she hits the stage, and we’re expecting no different at the ACMs. One of her hottest performances of all time was at the 2016 CMA Awards. During the rendition of “Dirty Laundry,” the American Idol winner wore a shredded white dress, paired with a leather belt and gloves, along with a black tie. It was grungy but super sexy at the same time!

Carrie has one of the most enviable pair of legs in Hollywood, and she shows them off onstage quite often. At CMA Fest in 2015, she wore a pair of glittering short shorts, which she paired with a matching cardigan and black top. The outfit itself was very simple, but Carrie made it look SO hot. At the Billboard Music Awards in 2014, she performed “Something Bad” with Miranda Lambert and looked beyond fierce in her skintight, black leather shorts which she paired with a leather jacket and dark makeup. The performance was the definition of GIRL POWER!

We cannot WAIT to see what Carrie does on the ACMs stage, but as we all wait for the buzzed-about performance, you can click through the gallery above to check out some of her best onstage looks of all time!