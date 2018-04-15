Carrie Underwood Shares Clearest Look At Her Face Yet After Mysterious Accident & She Looks Flawless

Carrie Underwood is giving fans another glimpse at her face since an accident caused her to get 40-50 stitches. She shared the clearest selfie yet ahead of her ACM performance! See it here!

Carrie Underwood has nothing to hide. The 35-year-old singer shared a selfie on Instagram, and she could not look more like herself despite previously warning fans that she might be a bit unrecognizable now. The stunning photo shows Carrie’s entire face close-up and it’s the clearest image of her since she revealed she fell outside of her home in Nov. 2017 and needed to get 40-50 facial stitches. “Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards,” she captioned the stunning shot on April 14.

Fans have been getting increasingly closer looks at the country star in recent weeks. Earlier the same day, the country starlet posted another image of herself, but this time she was rehearsing for her upcoming awards show performance. Many of her most recent shots have been of her performing, actually, just like when she shared the first full look at her face on April 6. Fans were beyond excited to not only see that she’s healing up nicely, but that she’s releasing new music! Her most recent album, Storyteller, came out in 2015, so no wonder her followers were losing it over news that she was back in the studio.

We can’t wait to see Carrie do her thing at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas tonight, April 15! She’s set to perform her new single, “Cry Pretty,” which was released earlier this week. She’s also nominated for two honors: Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for her collab with Keith Urban, “The Fighter.” Good luck tonight, Carrie!