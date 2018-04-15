Toby Keith & Blake Shelton Rock The ACMs With Epic ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ Performance

Blake Shelton and Toby Keith teamed up for one of the best flashback duet’s the ACMs have ever seen on April 15! Check out their epic performance!

Toby Keith, 56, and Blake Shelton, 41, are the ultimate duet! The two country crooners took the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15 to perform a flashback hit, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”. Both singers had their guitars in hand as they performed Keith’s 1993 song. The chart-topper was actually the most-played song on country radio back in the 90s. Check out the stellar duet below!

It was also date night for Blake, as he took his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 48, to the ACMs. Gwen, who couldn’t take her eyes off Blake during his performance, sizzled in a smoking hot, red minidress. With her blonde hair down and straight, Gwen also rocked sexy fishnets and thigh high black boots.

Earlier in the night, when Blake didn’t have his arm around Gwen, jamming to the other acts, she was singing along to his solo performance of his hit, “I Lived It”. The camera panned to Gwen, who appeared to have joyful tears in her eyes as she mouthed the words to Blake’s song.

It’s been a busy weekend for the duo as Gwen attended an event on Friday, April 13 in Vegas for her Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl residency, while Blake attended rehearsals for the ACMs on Saturday. Gwen’s residency kicks off in June at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood.