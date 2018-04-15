Beyonce Nearly Suffers 2 Wardrobe Malfunctions & Twitter Thinks ‘Someone’ Is Getting ‘Fired’

Beyonce literally almost danced her outfit off at Coachella on Apr. 14 when her boots didn’t hold up and her top looked like it wanted to bust out of the seams! Check out what fans had to say about the wild malfunctions here!

Beyonce, 36, may have rocked Coachella with her highly anticipated performance on Apr. 14 but it didn’t go without some minor difficulties! The talented songstress nearly suffered a few wardrobe malfunctions while she was dancing her booty off, but like with everything that Bey does, she handled it with grace and skill. During one of her songs, Bey’s thigh-high boots dropped to her ankles but she kept right on performing and during her time on stage with former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Bey’s camouflage bodysuit looked like it was about to fall off! Luckily, she held it up while dancing her heart out and all was well in the end but that didn’t stop fans on Twitter from freaking out the entire time.

Some users commended Bey for her ability to keep dancing and singing while her wardrobe seemed to work against her while others demanded to know who designed the wardrobe so they could issue a complaint. “ohmygod beyonce is on the verge of a wardrobe malfunction and whoever fitted this outfit is already fired,” one user tweeted. “i know someone is going to get fired for beyonce wardrobe malfunction. # Beychella # Coachella,” another said.

“Beyoncé is a true professional. She’s having a whole wardrobe malfunction and at times checking to make sure her t*****s ain’t popped out but still closing the show strong,” another tweet read. “Kudos to Beyonce for doing the last 20 minutes or so of that show making sure her boob didn’t fall out. # wardrobemalfunction,” one other fan tweeted.

While the wardrobe malfunctions were definitely noticed, it seems like Beyonce not only won for an amazing headline performance but also won for her ability to get through it without any major wardrobe incidents! Once again, we’re impressed with the talented singer and feel she truly lived up the hype of her long awaited Coachella appearance!

