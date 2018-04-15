The Weekend & Bella Hadid Caught Kissing Passionately At Coachella After His Performance

Coachella heated up this past weekend as exes, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid were reportedly all over each other! The pair were caught kissing on April 13, while Bella ‘sat on his lap.’ Are they back together?!

True love always finds it way back! And, that seems to be the case for exes, The Weeknd, 28, and Bella Hadid, 21, who were spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, Us Weekly reports. The pair, who split in November 2016 after two years of dating, “were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap” during Travis Scott‘s set at Poppy nightclub’s pop-up debuting Kylie Cosmetics’ Kourt x Kylie makeup line on Friday, April 13. “They are 100 percent back together,” an eyewitness tells the mag.

“They were completely all over each other,” a separate eyewitness says. Bella and The Weeknd “kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well.” Gigi Hadid, 22, who recently split from her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was also at the party with her sister.

This is quite a turn of events, considering that we’ve also heard that The Weeknd was also spotted getting extra cozy at Coachella with Chantel Jeffries, one of Justin Bieber‘s exes, in a closed off VIP section of the festival. Between Abel bouncing between ladies and Justin getting into brawls, it looks like was a good idea on Selena Gomez‘s part not to hit up Coachella this year. A wine weekend with her girlies was definitely the way to go.