‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Next Round Of 12 Sing Solos For A Spot In The Top 14

American Idol is back with its 11th episode and we are super excited! 12 of the remaining contestants are all set to sing their hearts out in more solos that will hopefully earn them a spot in the Top 14. Radio host Bobby Bones is back to coach this second set of hopefuls and the three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, are ready to decide the contestants’ near future musical fate.

Amelia Hammer Harris is up first. After Katy told her that she should show her personality more in her previous performance, she’s ready to hit the stage and express herself this time. She sings “Believer” by Imagine Dragons with a lot of passion in her voice and attitude in her demeanor. The judges tell her that they like her style and she should keep going with her talent. Garrett Jacobs is next. Bobby shows him a little bit of dance moves before he hits the stage to sing “Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes. He strums his acoustic guitar while crooning the lyrics and gets the attention of some lucky ladies in the audience. Luke tells him that although he’s not the best singer on the stage, he’s a total heartthrob and he just needs to work on his voice a bit. Katy thinks he should let his voice flow when he sings instead of thinking about it too much.

Maddie Poppe talks about her fear of failing on stage while talking to Bobby. After he gives her some encouragement she’s ready to hit her vocals. Her song of choice is “Brand New Key” by Melanie and as she naturally flows throughout the song, the judges look impressed before she’s finished. Luke tells her that the song made him want to skip around and Katy thinks she’s infectious. Lionel tells her she has the right looks, sound and attitude and Maddie definitely looks pleased with her feedback. After host Ryan Seacrest points out that her dad, who is in the audience, was singing every word during her performance, he invites him up on stage to sing it. He amusingly forgets the words but gives it a good attempt and seems happy for his daughter.

