Alan Jackson & Jon Pardi Team Up For Stellar Performance Of ‘Chattahoochee’ At ACMs

The 53rd annual ACM Awards went back in time on Sunday, April 15, when natives joined newcomers and highlighted the biggest hits from 25 years ago, like ‘Chattahoochee’!

We’re not sure if younger viewers of the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, know what it means to be “hotter than a hoochie coochie,” but for those of us who know Alan Jackson‘s massive hit, “Chattahoochee,” we were in for a real treat when he performed the song alongside Jon Pardi inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards actually gave viewers some pretty stellar superstar collaborations that highlighted some of the biggest hits from 25 years ago, and the results were amazing! Plus, how cool did Alan Jackson look with his mustache? Watch their performance below!

Other duets during the show included Toby Keith and Blake Shelton singing, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”, Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson singing “Does He Love You”, Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina singing “What Ifs,” Keith Urban and Julia Michaels singing his “Coming Home,” and Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line singing their current chart-topper, “Meant to Be.”

Aside from all the amazing performances, it was a big night for awards as well. Chris Stapleton led this year’s ACM Awards nominees with eight nods before going into the show, while Thomas Rhett had six nominations.