ACM Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Lauren Alaina & More

The Academy of Country Music honored the best country artists of the year during its annual ceremony. We’ll be updating the list of winners live as the show gets underway!

Pretty much all of your favorite country stars got nominated for an ACM Award this year, so the competition is at an all-time high. The ACM winners were revealed before and during the show’s star-studded ceremony, hosted by country music icon Reba McEntire. Chris Stapleton, 39, leads with 8 nominations, while Thomas Rhett, 27, follows close behind with 6 nominations.

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and more country stars are all nominated this year as well. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, a.k.a. country music’s ultimate power couple, are nominated as a duo. The Voice coach Blake Shelton scored a nod for his single “I’ll Name The Dogs.” Two of the singers who were on his team once upon a time — RaeLynn and Danielle Bradbery — were both nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year. Talk about coming full circle! Find out who won below!

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Female,” Keith Urban

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

