The Weeknd’s Coachella Performance Live Stream: Watch It Online For Free

Coachella is here & we’ve got the live stream where you can watch it all! Check out The Weeknd’s epic performance at the festival right here!

The most star-studded music festival is here — Coachella! Can’t make it in persons to watch one of the event’s biggest headliners, The Weeknd? Well, we’ve got the live stream for you. That’s right, you can avoid all the heat and random sand storms by watching all of your favorite musical acts — including The Weeknd — from the safety of your own home. With The Weeknd having just dropped his hot, new EP My Dear Melancholy, you just know he’s going to bring down the house. Check out The Weeknd’s performance with our live stream below!

We reported earlier how The Weeknd is beyond excited to perform his Selena Gomez diss track “Call Out My Name”. A source close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife that “he can’t wait to sing the song live and at Coachella because it will be a cathartic experience for him to finally get over her.” Well, now you can check out The Weeknd do just that with our live stream right here!

The Weeknd also apparently is using his Coachella performance to win back his other ex — Bella Hadid, 21. “Abel invited Bella to Coachella for a romantic weekend together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He told her it would mean a lot to him if she was backstage to support him during his big show. Things are in limbo between the pair right now, and Abel feels there is nothing sexier, or a bigger turn on, than watching your man perform in front of 100,000 screaming fans. He hopes this, his biggest show ever, might help him win her back.”

We’ll keep you posted if we see pictures of Bella and The Weeknd together that confirms she took him up on his offer.