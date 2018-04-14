Model, 18, Dies On The Way To Coachella With Friends After Highway Crash Splits Car In 2 & Ejects Her

This is heartbreaking. Three young Coachella-bound girls got into a car crash that split their BMW in half. One of the teens tragically died after she was ejected out of the vehicle.

A teenager from San Diego tragically died in a car accident on her way to Coachella in Indio, CA on April 12, authorities told CBS8. The 18-year-old, who has been identified as Ginevra Gallone-Latte, was in a BMW with a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old driver, when they crashed and their vehicle split in half. During the collision, Gallone-Latte was ejected from a back passenger seat, and the aspiring model was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger, identified as Manuela Cerciello-Rahbari, sustained life-threatening injuries and was promptly taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, the California Highway Patrol said. Cesar Hernandez-Ozuna, who was driving the car, was hospitalized with less-serious injuries. Their car was going at a high speed when it left the freeway and went down an embankment before striking two trees, investigators said.

Although “the BMW was loaded with food, alcohol and camping gear as all three people were on their way to the Coachella Festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio,” alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as contributing factors in the crash, according to a CHP statement. The injured teen is a current student at La Jolla High School, where Gallone-Latte previously attended. The school gave CBS8 a statement about the heartbreaking accident.

“The La Jolla High School family is saddened by the loss of one of its former students. Our condolences go out to the student’s family and friends during this difficult time, and we wish the best for the other individuals involved as they recover,” the statement said. “Counselors have been on campus to provide support to students and staff, and will be available indefinitely to assist anyone in need. The La Jolla High community is strong and we will support one another during this time.”