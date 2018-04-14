Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Crazy Curves In Super Sexy Vacay Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian’s bikini body is better than ever, and she was all about flaunting it on vacation. See the best bikini pics from her tropical getaway here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, came home from vacation to see her little sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, give birth, but her mind is still in Turks and Caicos! Kim’s back on the mainland, but she can’t stop posting pics of herself and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, on their tropical getaway. And we totally understand why. They both looked amazing! Kim’s been pretty open about how hard she’s working to get in shape, and she’s happy with her body now! Cue the barrage of sexy af bikini pics from poolside, beachside, and more — and you can see all of them in our gallery above.

What a babe! Kim pretty much packed a suitcase full of bikinis to jet away with her sister, because nearly ever single pic has her posing in something new. Kim took a selfie from the neck down while lying on the beach and gave a shoutout to her trainer for helping her achieve that incredible body: “Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body. When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference. I am firm and less cellulite and so much more confident. SO THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & sprints that I hate 😜& putting me on to this lifestyle”.

Always got your back sis! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:47pm PDT

If the pics weren’t proof enough that Kim’s a total 10, take into consideration that she’s taking a selfie from that dreaded angle. Nobody looks good taking a picture that way! In another pic, Kim’s out on the ocean in a orange bikini that perfectly matches her paddleboard. You know that she did that on purpose! In another, she’s just strolling on the beach in an ’80s-style high-waisted, neon pink number while Kourt basically wears a g-string. As you do! Kim wrote on that pic that she deleted some snaps because she “didn’t like the vibe” on her page, but re-filtered and re-posted. You know, before that, she was getting trolled for posting so many bikini pics while Khloe was dealing with her Tristan Thompson drama. Oh well, you do you, Kim!