19 Pics Of Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Hottest Coachella Looks: Crop Tops, Swimsuits & More

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Coachella queens! Year after year, they slay in some of the hottest Coachella looks. Let’s take a look back at some of their sexiest outfits!

No one does Coachella like Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, do Coachella. These girls have been going to the annual music festival for years and killing the fashion game. Every time they step out for another day, they’re rocking another incredible Coachella-fied outfit. They’re always pushing the fashion boundaries at Coachella and constantly pulling off fabulous looks.

Both Kylie and Kendall have wowed in a number of hot outfits at Coachella. They easily go from glam to bohemian chic. Back in 2017, Kylie combined styles for one incredible look. At the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine event, Kylie wore a short gold dress that you could easily see in the club or on the red carpet. She brought that outfit to the festival and put a Coachella spin on it — by wearing a neon green wig! Another one of Kylie’s sexiest Coachella looks has to be her sheer catsuit that she wore in 2015. While it could have been saved for Halloween, Kylie made it work for the weekend festival.

Like Kylie, Kendall is always one of the stars to watch at Coachella. You never know what she’s going to wear! Kendall loves switching up her style for the festival. In 2015, she was the ultimate Coachella princess in a white off-the-shoulder crop top and a flowy skirt. That same year, she rocked a bikini top, vest, and denim bermuda shorts. Only Kendall could pull off such a look! The supermodel’s also turned up the heat in black lace bralettes and crochet dresses. Check out the rest of Kylie and Kendall’s hottest Coachella looks ever in our gallery now! Who else can’t wait to see what the girls wear this year?!