Celebs At Coachella In Their Sexiest Outfits — Jordyn Woods, Kourtney Kardashian & More

Coachella has finally arrived & so many stars have already showed up to the festival looking as sexy as possible! Check out all of your favorite celebs’ hot outfits here!

Coachella 2018 is officially underway, which can only mean one things: celebrities are showing up in droves dressed up in their hottest outfits for the occasion. And this year may already be the hottest one in a while based on some the get-ups we’ve seen stars wear. Not only did Kourtney Kardashian, 38, post a gorgeous pic of her in a thong at the festival, but her sister Kendall Jenner, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, showed off their incredible abs with their outfits. Not to be outdone, Paris Hilton, 37, wore a gorgeous white dress that gets us that more excited for her upcoming wedding. Whether you’re enjoying the festival or watching all of the best acts on a live stream, check out the glamorous celebrity fashion choices in our gallery above!

Speaking of Hailey, she and her ex Justin Bieber, 24, were within feet of each other at Coachella, but somehow managed to ignore one another at close range. One onlooker recorded the incident on video, and you can clearly see Justin swaying to the music while Hailey stands nearby. Not only do they avoid eye contact, they also refuse to acknowledge each other’s presence.

So far, the first weekend of Coachella has been a star-studded affair. The Weeknd topped off Friday’s list of performances, and gave an emotional rendition of his Selena Gomez diss song “Call Out My Name.” In this stripped down version of the track, The Weeknd delivered a passionate performance that is sure to solidify him as one of the festival’s best performers this year. We’ll keep you posted with all of Coachella 2018’s best musical performances and gorgeous outfits throughout the entire weekend.

SaveSave