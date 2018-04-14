Khloe Kardashian ‘Will Never Get Over’ Tristan Thompson’s Cheating: It’s ‘Embarrassing’

After everything that’s been reported about Tristan Thompson this week, can Khloe Kardashian forgive him? HL learned what she really thinks about cheating and hint: it’s not looking good for him.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating multiple times during Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy. But is infidelity something that the Revenge Body host can forgive? “Cheating is an absolute deal breaker. Trust in the relationship has been completely lost,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Hey, that’s understandable!

It also turns out that going to strip clubs is something she could be okay with, but being filmed kissing women isn’t. “He had so many options expect the ones he took. Tristan would have been fine if he went to a strip club,” our insider added. “She would have accepted it if he needed his jollies with friends because unlike a brothel like what Lamar [Odom] did, or actually hooking up with girls, at least there is some sort of control and rules in a strip club. The fact that he cheated on her in front of the world is absolutely heartbreaking and embarrassing and she will never get over it.”

So yeah, it’s not looking too great for the NBA player, but it’s not like he didn’t have it coming. As previously reported, Khloe moved to Ohio to be closer to her boyfriend while he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the cheating scandal broke, her assistant was already working on moving her things back to California so she can head back home to her family. She then gave birth to a baby girl on April 12, and although she let Tristan into the delivery room, he was seen leaving the hospital hours later. Thankfully since the Kardashians have a private plane, she and her newborn could probably leave the city safely and head back west soon enough.