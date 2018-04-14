Ben Stiller As ‘Little Focker’ Michael Cohen Gets Lie Detector From Robert De Niro As Robert Mueller

Did we just have a ‘Meet The Fockers’ reunion on ‘SNL’? Robert de Niro, as Robert Mueller, finally gave Michael Cohen a lie detector test. Did we mention Cohen’s played by Ben Stiller? Watch the insane cold open here!

We’re still freaking out about what just happened on Saturday Night Live. The cold open started as it usually does, with two SNL players doing top notch political impressions. And in walks…Ben Stiller? Yep, that’s him! Stiller, as Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, is mocked as being a “big dummy” by Jeff Sessions and Mike Pence, who trick him into going into a different room…with a lie detector test. Robert Mueller walks in — it’s Robert De Niro! Yes, he’s there to “catch that little focker.”

It’s a little terrifying at this point how spot on Saturday Night Live‘s cold opens are at this point. Last week, “Trump” went rogue in a cold open press conference roasting his meeting with the leaders of the Baltic states. Despite being handed a note from his team that said, “do not congratulate Putin”, he immediately…congratulated Putin. This would be even funnier if this didn’t happen in real life! “He won a great, great very transparent victory in the Russian election,” Baldwin’s Trump continues. “Fantastic job, Putin. Even though no one has ever been tougher on Russia than I am. Including Hitler. Okay, that’s it from me.” That was scary good writing. Emphasis on scary.

SNL‘s latest satire of the Trump administration comes just one day after the president authorized bombing Syria without Congressional approval. It was a shocking move, even for him. The notion behind the bombing, which was executed in conjunction with English and French forces, was to stop Syrian President Bashar Al Assad from using chemical weapons on his people. The United States has only taken in 11 Syrian refugees in 2018.