Which Ariel Winter Butt-Baring Look At Coachella Do You Think Is Sexier? 2017 Vs 2018

Ariel Winter was spotted at Coachella rocking an itty-bitty pair of shorts! We LOVE her outfit, but is it as good as last year’s butt-baring look? Check them both out and decide!

The first weekend of Coachella has officially begun, which means some of our favorite stars have flocked to the desert in Indio, California for three days of camping and concerts! Ariel Winter can usually be spotted at the music festival every year, and 2018 is no exception. The Modern Family star was spotted with her longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, and she totally nailed Coachella style! She wore a lacy white bralette with a pair of light denim cutoff shorts that flaunted a bit of booty. She paired the casual look with a millennial pink bandana around her neck and black and white boots. She kept her hair down, but put a bit of it up into top buns.

We think the actress looks perfect for Coachella! But is her look better than the one she rocked last year? In 2017, Ariel was seen wearing a similar pair of butt-baring booty shorts. She paired the daisy dukes with a light crop top, which had cut outs down the front. She also wore a similar pink bandana around her neck, and opted for white tennis shoes. It definitely looks pretty similar to her 2018 ensemble, but one key difference is she covered her dark locks with a long, magenta wig.

We’re actually a little shocked by how similar these styles are, but hey, the look certainly works! But we want to know what YOU think! So HollywoodLifers, check out her sexy desert looks and VOTE below for whether you prefer her 2017 or 2018 outfit! Either way, we think she looks ready to dance to some sick jams. Have a great weekend at Coachella, Ariel!