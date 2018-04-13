Zayn Malik Confirms ‘Let Me’ Is About Gigi Hadid: I Expected To Be In Love With Her Forever

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are a thing of the past, but their love is very much alive in his music! Zayn admitted his song ‘Let Me,’ is about Gigi during an interview, and you’re going to want to read these lyrics!

It’s still hard to believe Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, are no longer an item. After a little over two years together, Zayn and Gigi announced they were parting ways on March 13. And for those of you who still aren’t ready to accept their split, we’ve got good news. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest on April 13, Zayn explained he wrote the track “Let Me,” “about seven or eight months ago,” which is when he was still dating Gigi.

“I was in love– and I think that’s pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” Zayn explained on the phone with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. So, it’s clear Gigi was his muse, and despite their breakup he kept the track. “We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever,” Zayn continued. If you’re tearing up, you’re not alone!

With lyrics like “This feeling will last forever, baby, that’s the truth/Let me be your man so I can love you,” it’s clear their romance was heartfelt. However, we respect their decision to part ways. “Let Me” will apart of Zayn’s second album, and we can’t wait to hear more of it. “I’ve been working on the album for just over a year; I wrote everything myself. I am super proud of it,” Zayn added.