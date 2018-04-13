Will Ferrell Accident Video: See Terrifying Scene Of Two-Car Crash That Landed Star In The Hospital

Will Ferrell has been rushed to the hospital after his SUV flipped over in a scary car crash, and HollywoodLife.com has obtained footage of the scene.

Will Ferrell, 50, was transported to the hospital on April 12 following a terrifying car accident in Aliso Viejo, CA, as the California Highway Patrol confirms to HollywoodLife.com. You can watch footage of the aftermath above.

The comedian “did not suffer any significant injury,” has since been released from the hospital “and is doing well,” as his representative tells TMZ. A 27-year-old woman in Will’s car was not wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured, according to the Orange County Register, via Variety. Her condition is unknown.

We previously knew that Will’s SUV was flipped in a two-car accident when it was sideswiped from the right rear, as TMZ first reported. The Saturday Night Live star was seen talking on the phone while being loaded into an ambulance. “The driver of the Toyota apparently had fallen asleep and struck the rear end of the (Lincoln) Navigator causing it to hit the center divider wall,” Officer Rafael Reynoso told the Orange County Register.

Along with two other people and the driver, Will was riding in an SUV driven by a chauffeur and was traveling back from a Funny or Die event called Glam Up The Midterms, where he had appeared in character as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman. Witnesses claimed to TMZ that the accident took place at around 11:00 PM.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.