Will Ferrell Rushed To Hospital After SUV Flips Over In Serious Car Crash — Is He OK?

Will Ferrell was reportedly involved in a car accident, and there’s scary footage of what his SUV looks like after the crash. Here’s what else we know.

Will Ferrell, 50, was involved in a serious two-car accident in Orange County on the I-5 freeway on April 12, and the comedian was transported to the hospital, as TMZ reports. His injures are unknown, though he was “speaking on his phone as firefighters loaded up his stretcher to take him to the hospital.” CLICK HERE TO SEE FOOTAGE OF THE AFTERMATH VIA TMZ.

Will was one of three people riding in the chauffeur-driven SUV on the way back from a Funny or Die event near San Diego, CA. Witnesses claim that the vehicle was side-swiped by another one at around 11:00 PM; Will and the two other passengers were then rushed to a hospital for treatment. One witness told the site that a woman in the SUV was “seriously injured,” and “was bleeding profusely on the scene.”

Earlier that day, the comedian appeared at an event called Glam Up The Midterms, which aimed to get millennials involved with the midterm elections, along with Billy Eichner. The pair held a conversation about the upcoming primary in CA-49, and Will appeared in character as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman.

