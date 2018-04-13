Tania Joyce Benitah: 5 Things To Know About 5th Woman Tristan Thompson Cheated On

Tania Joyce Benitah is the latest woman involved in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal! Here’s everything you need to know about her!

1. Tania Joyce Benitah and Tristan Thomspon were spotted multiple times together over the past five months. According to the Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson, 27, and Tania were spotted staying at the same NYC hotel together — the very same hotel he was spotted with his other alleged side chick Lani Blair, whom Tristan exited with on another occasion.

2. The two also allegedly spent time together in public at various social functions. The two also allegedly dined out together, spent time together at nightclubs and she even flew to Cleveland to see him play.

3. Tania and him were originally spotted in Nov. 2017. The pair were seen leaving the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan within a few hours of each other. The next time the two were spotted together would be in Mar. 2018 at Purgal, a New York City hot spot.

4. They were seen exiting the club Purgal at the exact same time. In fact, Tania even shared photos of her night out on social media. After their night out together, Tania got into an Escalade with a friend. Meanwhile, Tristan later hopped into the same car and did not return for his midnight curfew at the Four Seasons.

5. She was previously an area manager at Gucci. According to a LinkedIn profile for a Tania Joyce who lives in New York City (and who also speak French fluently, which matches a Facebook profile of a Tania Joyce Benitah), Tania had been working at Gucci for over 5 years. According to the Daily Mail, she now works at Dior. Before that, she was a sales associate over at the Mulberry Company.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about Tristan’s alleged affairs.