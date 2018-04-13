A ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fan Favorite Returns & Goes Head-To-Head With Olivia — Watch Promo

A familiar face is coming back to the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ world. Olivia crosses paths with an old friend on the April 18 episode, but it’s not exactly the best reunion. Find out who’s coming back now!

Alexandra Cabot is making her way back to Law & Order: SVU. The beloved character will be making an appearance on the April 18 episode. The search for an abducted woman with her young daughter brings Olivia face-to-face with Alex again. The reunion is an emotional one for both Alex and Olivia. The promo for the episode teases that the former prosecutor is back with “her own form of justice.” Alex tells Olivia, “I do what I have to do.” When Olivia says to Alex that she can’t break the law, Alex replies, “What are you going to do? Arrest me?” Maybe Olivia will!

It’s been 6 long years since Alex has been on the show. The character was last seen in 2012. Alex has appeared in 92 episodes over the course of Law & Order: SVU’s 19 seasons. Stephanie March, who plays Alex, revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that she didn’t waste any time saying yes to a guest appearance. “Mariska [Hargitay] just texted me and she said, ‘Do you want to do an episode?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ I hadn’t even read the script. We’ve been friends for a long time,” Stephanie said.

Law & Order: SVU has welcomed back a number of fan favorites over the years. Sam Waterson recently returned to the show as well. He starred as Jack McCoy on the original Law & Order for 16 seasons. Now SVU just needs to get Christopher Meloni back for a guest appearance!

Meanwhile, Stone must make a tough decision on behalf of his sister. Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also appear, along with guest stars Amy Korb, Scott Porter, Sarah Wilson, and Richard Kind. Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.