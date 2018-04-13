Jurnee: 5 Things To Know About The 18-Year-Old ‘Idol’ Frontrunner

Jurnee is already one of the singers on ‘American Idol’ who everyone is talking about. Before this top 24 contestant performs again, here’s what you need to know about the talented singer!

1. She performed Andra Day’s “Rise Up” during her audition. Jurnee stunned the judges by performing the hit song during her audition. The Colorado native’s voice was absolutely flawless. Katy Perry called her “wildly talented.” Lionel Richie commended was “amazed” by Jurnee’s vocal control. The judges didn’t hesitate to send Jurnee to Hollywood.

2. She’s happily married! In her American Idol introduction video, Jurnee revealed that she met her wife, Ashley, at a party. The two are now married and head over heels in love. Ashley is a soldier in the army and will be deployed. “She really helped me find myself,” Jurnee says about Ashley. They truly are the cutest.

3. Jurnee’s wife proposed in the most epic way. Ashley got down on one knee in front of a gorgeous waterfall. The two got engaged on Aug. 12, 2017. “The girl of my dreams made me her fiancé.

I’m so in love baby, and we still have forever to go,” Jurnee said in a sweet Instagram message after the proposal.

4. Her wife was able to make it to one of her American Idol performances. Ashley was in the audience when Jurnee sang “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman for her showcase performance. So sweet! It can’t be a coincidence that it was Jurnee’s best performance on the show yet. Jurnee made it to the top 24, and she’s well on her way to becoming the next American Idol. Her voice is just too incredible to deny!

5. She has a few top celebs she’s dying to meet. Jurnee tweeted that she wants to meet Kehlani, Ariana Grande, Haley Kiyoko, and Halsey. Now those would make for some epic duets!