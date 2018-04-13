Jack White: 5 Things You Didn’t Know Or Maybe Forgot About This Week’s ‘SNL’ Musical Guest

Jack White will be heading to Studio 8H this Saturday, April 14, but before you tune in for his performance, here are 5 things to know about him!

You probably know that Jack White, 42, as the lead singer and guitarist of The White Stripes, but have you kept up with his solo career? Before he takes the stage at Saturday Night Live this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about the artist!

1. As a solo artist, Jack White has found massive success. He released his debut solo album Blunderbuss in 2012, followed by Lazaretto in 2014 and most recently Boarding House Reach in March 2018. He’s got a ton of tour dates on the books, and will be headlining the Boston Calling and Governors Ball music festivals.

2. He was married to fellow White Stripes founder Meg White. They were married from 1996-2000 before The White Stripes blew up…and they publicly pretended to be siblings until evidence of their marriage surfaced in 2001. Still, they continued to insist they were siblings! “When you see a band that is two pieces, husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, you think, ‘Oh, I see…’ When they’re brother and sister, you go, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ You care more about the music, not the relationship — whether they’re trying to save their relationship by being in a band,” Jack told Rolling Stone in 2005, defending their open secret. Jack was then married to model and singer Karen Elson from 2005-2013, and they have a son and daughter together.

3. Jack White also formed the groups called The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. The Raconteurs are known for songs like “Steady, as She Goes,” and one of the Dead Weather’s most popular songs is called “Treat Me Like Your Mother.” The Kills’ Alison Mosshart is the vocalist for The Dead Weather.

4. He’s tried his hand at acting, too. Jack appears in the 2003 movie Cold Mountain, as well as in the 2007 satire Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

5. Jack has had massive beef with The Black Keys for years! Jack has feuded with various members of the other band, including drummer Patrick Carney and leader Dan Auerbach. You can read the complete — and wildly entertaining — timeline here.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30et/8:30pt.